Jerusalem has most coronavirus cases, Bnei Brak not far behind

Health Ministry figures show that the city with the highest number of coronavirus infections is Jerusalem (1,003) followed by Bnei Brak (966).

Tel Aviv has 335 cases reported, Ashkelon has 165, Petah Tikva has 133, Rishon Lezion has 124, Netanya has 121, Be'er Sheva has 118, Beit Shemesh has 114, and Elad has 109.

The cities with the highest rates of infection per 100,000 residents are Efrat, with 645.7 cases per 100,000, and Kiryat Ye'arim, with 634.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Kfar Chabad comes third on the list, with 554 cases per 100,000 residents - even though it does not figure on the list of cities with the most cases in total. Bnei Brak, with the second-highest number of total cases, has 492.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

Also on the list of the cities with the ten highest rates per 100,000 residents are Neve Daniel, Mitzpeh Ramon, Kohav Ya'akov, Migdal Ha'emek, Alon Shvut, and Emmanuel.