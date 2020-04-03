Education Ministry admits: No information on New Israel Fund activities in schools

The Zionist watchdog organization Im Tirtzu on Thursday submitted a legal petition against the Education Ministry for not divulging information concerning high school academic programs run by NGOs connected to the controversial New Israel Fund (NIF).

The watchdog revealed that there are currently 14 external academic programs being operated by NIF-funded NGOs in some 350 Israeli high schools, and submitted a request to the Education Ministry for more information via the Freedom of Information Law.

After the Education Ministry responded that it did not possess the requested information on the programs, including the number of meetings, which schools and what sectors, Im Tirtzu filed the petition.

Among the NIF-backed programs listed on the Education Ministry's website are "Dialogue Meetings" run by The Parents Circle, a NGO comprised of bereaved Israeli parents and parents of Palestinian terrorists, and "Human Rights Education" run by Association for Civil Rights in Israel, the flagship grantee of the NIF that defends terrorists in court and petitions the courts against the IDF.

The US-based New Israel Fund is one of the largest financiers of Israel's left-wing civil society and funds highly controversial NGOs including "Breaking the Silence," "B'Tselem" and "Adalah."

According to Im Tirtzu, the NIF-backed organizations that operate the high school programs have received nearly $6,000,000 in funding from the NIF over the past decade.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg stated: "It is absurd that instead of thanking Im Tirtzu for bringing the issue to their attention, the Education Ministry is in denial and is trying to sweep the problem under the carpet."

"This is a serious issue," continued Peleg, "but one that can be remedied by the Education Ministry."

Peleg added: "The only way that Israel can ensure its future survival is by teaching our youth the justness of our cause – not by inculcating them with extreme content from radical NGOS."