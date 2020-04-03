Vandalism of Maryland synagogue captured on camera

A synagogue in Rockville, Maryland, was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and hate messages.

A surveillance camera captured the attack on the Tikvat Israel Congregation building, which took place early Saturday morning.

The 1 minute, 19 second recording shows a man pulling up to the building in the synagogue’s parking lot, emerging from his car and spray-painting the side of the building. Police have distributed the video in the hope that someone will recognize the vandal.

Local reports did not specify what the spray-painted messages said. The graffiti was removed on Sunday. Neighbors later taped a message on the synagogue door that read “You R Loved,” Montgomery Community Media reported Wednesday.

The synagogue has been closed due to the coronavirus crisis.