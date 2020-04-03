General Assembly adopts resolution of global solidarity to fight the coronavirus

Ambassador Danon: The world will remember which governments helped their people, and which lied and stole resources.

On Thursday evening, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Global solidarity to fight coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)."

The resolution, drafted by Singapore and co-sponsored by Israel and over 180 other countries, passed using a new mechanism called "silence procedure," which does not require a resolution to be voted upon, but rather will pass automatically after a set time if no member state objects.

The resolution calls on the UN to intensify "international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic" by "exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices."

It reaffirms the General Assembly's commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism, and calls upon Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN system to "work with all relevant actors in order to mobilize a coordinated global response to the pandemic and its adverse social, economic and financial impact on all societies."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon welcomed the resolution, stating that "in this time of global crisis, we need global leadership. We need to be sharing information and best practices to ensure that all populations receive the resources they need.”

“It is important for all countries to be transparent and to ensure that humanitarian aid and assistance gets to the medical professionals and those afflicted by the virus. When this pandemic pass, Israel and the world will remember which governments helped their people in their time of need, and which, like the regime in Tehran, lied and stole resources," he added.