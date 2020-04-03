Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus, will remain in isolation

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday underwent a coronavirus test which revealed that he is not carrying the virus.

The test was carried out after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was diagnosed with coronavirus. Despite the negative result, Netanyahu will remain in isolation until next Wednesday,

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tests of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and the CEO of his Ministry, Shai Babad, also came back negative. The head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, also underwent a coronavirus test and went into isolation for three days after meeting with the Health Minister.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Head of Public Health Prof. Sigal Sadecki and Head of the Medical Division of the Ministry of Health Dr. Vered Ezra have also entered isolation after coming in contact with Minister Litzman.

Earlier on Thursday, the Knesset Guard examined the Knesset security camera footage from last week, when Litzman was in the building.

After watching the videos, the Ministry of Health determined that MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism), as well as a Knesset security guard who had been in contact with Litzman, were required to go into isolation.

Eichler’s office said, "MK Rabbi Eichler is in isolation, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health. He is feeling well and continues to work from his home. MK Rabbi Eichler thanks everyone and wishes everyone a kosher Passover holiday with good health for all the people of Israel.”