Oh no! Will we all be poor after coronavirus?

What will the world economy look like after the coronavirus? What kind of world will we be walking into after we leave our quarantines and hibernation? Will we all be poor?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Pinchas Cohen, a financial markets analyst, columnist, and blogger.

He describes what changes we might see in the world economy, the losses and the dangers countries may face, as well as some positive changes when it comes to employment. He then gives a unique twist, on how this all might tie in to the Messianic era. This is a fascinating show.