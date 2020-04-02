A Taste of Israel in coronavirus-sticken Mt. Sinai Hospital

As coronavirus spreads rapidly in New York and the number of patients grows, ER doctors and nurses find themselves working long hours with nearly no rest to speak of.

The Consulate General of Israel in New York, in an act of solidarity, made a surprise to Mount Sinai’s medical staff and sent them a delivery of Israel's most famous pastries from New York's Breads Bakery.

Dr Michelle Lin, responding to the surprise delivery, said: “On busy shifts caring for patients affected by coronavirus, it’s really amazing to know that the community cares about our wellbeing too. Sending food helps us feel appreciated and know that we’re not in this alone. Thank you so much.”

Consul General of Israel in New York, Amb. Dani Dayan remarked: “Doctors, nurses, and all medical staff are our heroes. The Consulate General of Israel in New York cherishes their tremendous work to fight coronavirus on the front line and save lives. We must support their mental and physical health to make sure we will overcome this situation in the near future.”