

Ichilov Hospital allows family of patients presence at deathbed Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Cntr to become first hospital worldwide to allow family members of coronavirus patients to be present at deathbed. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ziv Koren Coronavirus ICU Unit The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) has drafted medical guidelines which will permit the families of corona victims to personally part with dying relatives in person and offer them final moments of grace. The hospital will provide first-degree family members with full protective clothing so that they can be present beside their love ones during their final moments.



Professor Roni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov): "the stories of patients dying alone are horrifying to me as a human being and as a manager, and we cannot allow such things to happen in our medical system. The health system has been inflexible with regard to this matter, so we at Ichilov have formulated guidelines, effective immediately, which will allow family members, wearing full protective gear supplied by the hospital, to say farewell to their loved ones. This is our moral duty as medical staff and as human beings. No one shall be allowed to die alone in Ichilov – it will no longer happen – and I believe that the rest of the world will follow our example, as it should."





