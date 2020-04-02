Triumph of the fighting spirit at a time of global crisis

Arutz Sheva joined an IDF commander in Judea and Samaria in a tour of his troops at a time of national and global crisis.

Arutz Sheva Staff joined a tour of the commander of the Samson Battalion to hear about operational activities in Judea and Samaria, which continue despite the ongoing pandemic. He says "We are all one family."

The IDF continues to enforce its counter-terrorism measures in full force alongside efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus amongst soldiers.

In the past two weeks alone, members of the battalion thwarted a terrorist attack near Na'alin eliminating the terrorist behind the attack.

Inspections of Palestinian Arab vehicles are now carried out under strict health precautions to avoid infection. Soldiers have to wear protective gear including gloves and face masks, maintaining physical contact with drivers to a minimum.

The Samson Battalion of the Kfir Brigade operating in the Ephraim region has been kept at base for a number of months without permission to visit home. Soldiers have no complaints, however. "We feel we have the most critical mission at this moment, preventing terror in the Palestinian Arab sector, [as well as Arab] workers from entering [pre-'67 borders]," says David from the hesder yeshiva in Ramat Gan.

Brigadier General Beni Kama tells us about the brigade's ongoing activities alongside the coronavirus battle: "We have to act on both fronts. Keep the soldiers at arm's length from suspects so that they don't get infected or infect others, and at the same time maintain operational readiness as much as we can."

''Alongside regular duties, we have been making preparations for training exercises and getting the Passover Seder ready. We are planning the most original, family Seder with Torah insights by yeshiva students, quizzes, prizes, food, and a great atmosphere."

"I haven't been home for a month, doing my best to identify with the soldiers and convey the feeling that we are all one family," the battalion commander concludes.