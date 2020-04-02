Report: Likud caves in to Blue and White demands

It is being reported that the Likud has caved in to Blue and White's coalitionary demands in talks for the formation of a unity gov't.

The Srugim Hebrew language news site reported that the Likud has given in to Blue and White demands for the Justice Ministry.

According to the report, Likud representatives told Blue and White they were willing to part with the Justice Ministry portfolio and that head of the Blue and White faction, MK Avi Niskorn, would be appointed to the post despite Netanyahu's insistence on an alternative party members such as MK Hili Tropper.

It was also reported that Likud MK Miri Regev would be appointed Minister of Internal Security, replacing Gilad Erdan.