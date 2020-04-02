Closure order expected for Bnei Brak

Cabinet to debate increased restrictions on movement in haredi city after health fund director says 1/3 of residents may be infected.

The government will hold a conference call on Thursday at 4:30 PM, during which the ministers will be asked to impose strict traffic restrictions on the city of Bnei Brak.

The regulations that were brought before the ministers would define Bnei Brak as a "restricted area" - where restrictions on movement will be enforced, and regulations banning civilians from leaving their homes could be put into effect.

Earlier, Director of Maccabi Health Services, Professor Ran Saar, reported to the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee that over a third of the residents of Bnei Brak could be infected with the coronavirus.

"Around half of Bnei Brak's residents belong to the Maccabi health fund," he said. "According to our data and estimates, around 38% of the city's residents are already infected with coronavirus, which translates to around 75,000 people.

"I hope the government will send a large police contingent to the city before Pesach in order to save the situation from deteriorating still further," he added. "There is a relatively large proportion of elderly in Bnei Brak who are especially vulnerable to coronavirus and we could find ourselves with a large number of dead if steps are not taken."

Around 200,000 people live in Bnei Brak which has a population density of around 73,000 people per square mile. By contrast, nearby Tel Aviv has a population density of just 20,000 people per square mile.