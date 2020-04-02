US unemployment claims climb to 6.6 million

Weekly unemployment claims set new record of nearly 10 times previous record as economy reacts to coronavirus crisis.

6.6 new jobless claims were filed in the US last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Over 10 million jobless claims have been filed over the last two weeks.

The total shattered previous records for jobless filings in a single week. The previous record was just 695,000 in 1982. The worst week for unemployment during the Great Recession of 2008 had a total of 665,000.

The sudden spike in joblessness claims reflects the economic damage being inflicted on the American economy as businesses shut down and the government urges social distancing in response to the coronavirus crisis.