Reports of death threats to America's 'Most Popular Doctor'

Reports of death threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has quickly become the single most distinguishable medical figure in the United States after appearing at President Trump's side in almost every coronavirus press briefing in recent weeks.

Lately, however, Dr. Fauci has required special FBI protection after receiving a different type of attention: numerous death threats mostly from extremist right-wing groups who didn't take too well to his repeated corrections of the president's remarks. In one recent press conference, Dr. Fauci could be seen covering his face in disbelief following one of Trump's comments.

Security officials have confirmed that Dr. Fauci has been placed under close security surveillance, including 24/7 monitoring of his private home.

Dr. Fauci has become a sort of hero for some of the president's biggest detractors, who see him as someone not afraid to voice his opinion and "stand up" to the president. By the same token, a number of radical right-wing organizations have taken issue with Dr. Fauci's outspokenness.

After being prodded about reports regarding security measures in wake of the threats, Dr. Fauci said he wasn't at liberty to discuss the matter.

Trump was quick to step in for the doctor, saying, "Dr. Fauci does not need security because everyone loves him. Besides, they would be in big trouble if they attacked him."

Tesia Williams, spokeswoman for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS IG), confirmed that the Secret Service was closely guarding senior medical personnel, but refused to mention Fauci by name.