Will US become second Italy, or even worse? Can lives and economy be saved at same time? What did Taiwan do to keep the CCP virus in check?

Data analysis by USA Today found that two weeks after the U.S. first entered into community transmission on March 3, America’s trajectory is trending towards Italy’s, where circumstances are dire.

The way the situation has developed since then further supported the prediction. Will America become a second Italy, or even worse? Can lives and the economy be saved at the same time? What about one of the countries that most successfully contained the outbreak? What did Taiwan do to keep the CCP virus in check?

In this episode of Zooming In, Simone Gao looks at facts and numbers, and discusses these questions with some of the finest minds in the country.