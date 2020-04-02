Increase in virus cases in most cities, especially Bnei Brak

900 diagnosed today in Bnei Brak as carriers of coronavirus, compared to 723 yesterday. Jerusalem shows smaller increase.

Health Ministry figures show that in the last day, the number of those infected with coronavirus in the city of Bnei Brak has risen significantly. On Thursday, 900 people were diagnosed as carriers of the virus, compared to 723 yesterday.

In Jerusalem, a smaller increase was reported (13.5%), and there are currently 916 people infected in the capital city.

In Modi'in Illit a similar increase (15%) has been reported in the last day; there are currently 70 people diagnosed with the virus there.

In Tel Aviv-Jaffa, the situation appears stable, with 324 people reported to have contracted the virus and an increase of just 8% from yesterday.

In Petah Tikva, 127 people have been diagnosed with the virus, and in Rishon Letzion, the number of recorded cases increased by less than 2% and now stands at 121 people.

In Haifa, no additional cases have been reported in the last day; there are currently 81 known cases in the city.