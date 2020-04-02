ZAKA rescued Jewish body when no one else would

“In one recent incident, an Israeli in quarantine suffered a medical emergency and died in his home. While the cause of death was unknown, no emergency services were willing to enter the premises. For hours, the Jewish body was lying on the floor since the ambulance squad was afraid of coming in contact with COVID-19. The Ministry of Health immediately turned to ZAKA for help.

A select team of dedicated ZAKA volunteers, after being offered protective gear from other emergency services, conducted an operation to recover the body and transported it to the Forensic facilities. Tests showed the person was not infected with Coronavirus and once again, ZAKA ensured for a proper and dignified treatment of a Jewish body.”

This is just one example of the incredible kiddush Hashem being made daily by ZAKA volunteers in Israel. Despite their tremendous bravery and will to do good, however, they have hit an obstacle: A lack of equipment.

ZAKA Israel is currently running an urgent crowdfunding campaign to purchase protective kits for volunteers. The organization is completely run and operated by volunteers, so they must rely on the public to enable them to do this essential work.

This is an excellent cause for those looking to ‘give back’ to those who work so tirelessly during this difficult time.

CLICK HERE TO SPONSOR A PROTECTIVE KIT

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN