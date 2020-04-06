Haredi aliyah initiative releases first edition of new booklet

Well before the coronavirus crisis made the shutting of Israel's gates a more imminent concern to many Diaspora Jews considering moving to Israel, Arutz Sheva reported on the haredi aliyah initiative that blossomed into a movement and has now been elevated to a matter of stark urgency in the eyes and hearts of many.

The movement has published a booklet entitled Eretz Chemdah - An Inside View to be ready in time for Pesach, that offers perspectives, experiences, and tips from haredi English-speakers living in Eretz Yisrael.

Tastefully illustrated with breathtaking artwork by Yehoshua Wiseman, the publication is a joint project of Avira D’Eretz Yisroel and Kedushas Tzion. Its purpose is "to give us a glimpse of those different opportunities as well as of what might have inspired people to actually make the move here, we have compiled a collection of thoughts and personal experiences from frum Jews (who originated from English-speaking countries) who were fortunate enough to establish themselves here in Eretz Yisroel.

"Some of these immigrants have included tips and advice in areas that they feel will make the adjustment easier for the newcomer, many from their own first-hand experiences. We hope that these accounts from regular people—just like me and you—who have made Eretz Yisroel their home, will be both informative and inspiring!"

To view and print the booklet, click here.

The section entitled Affordable Housing in Suitable Communities says; "In order to let us hear from those Nachshon-ben-Aminadavs who have already made the jump into their communities—'splitting the sea' for us to join and enabling the shidduch between us and our future places of residence and avodas HaShem—we have now, b’ezras HaShem, created a network of contacts in the various communities, as well as a platform for the exchange of relevant ideas, from the forming of groups for families interested in moving together to anything else that will serve our common purpose."

Compiler Yoel Berman writes in the introduction: "The common denominator between all the reasons for which people would hope to establish themselves in Eretz Yisroel is that they are catalysts for personal growth or mitzvah fulfillment. While these reasons certainly still exist, today there is an added dimension."

Contributor Tzvi Moshe Arnstein of Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel writes: "I think that we frum Yidden coming from America have what to contribute to society in Eretz Yisroel. For one, many of us bring a can-do attitude—we won’t just take situations as a given but will try to improve them. Another is the fact that we are proud and content to be hard-working and self-supporting ehrlicher Yidden. For us, after five or ten years of learning, this is just a new and different phase of our avodas HaShem—not a failure. Of course, there is much for us Americans to learn as well from the surrounding Israeli hareidi society, including a much-less focus on materialism.

"Living here has brought our lives to a different plane of existence, which has manifested in several different aspects. One thing that really stands out is the diversity. Even though in any specific neighborhood there might be just one kind of group, it takes only a three-minute drive to reach any public area—shopping, leisure, etc.—and all the walls fall apart and all types of Jews are interacting and getting along. It’s beautiful to see so many different colors and flavors of Yidden living side by side in harmony."