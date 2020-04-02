Netanyahu enters week-long isolation

PM will go into isolation due to Health Minister Litzman's diagnosis with COVID-19, after having just finished another isolation period.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has gone into isolation until Wednesday, due to having come into recent contact with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who has just been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The prime minister entered isolation under the advice of his private physician and in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Netanyahu had just last night finished a period of isolation, after one of his advisers, Rivka Paluch, had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Council Chief Meir Ben Shabbat also entered isolation this morning after Litzman's diagnosis.

The diagnosis also led to the isolation of senior health ministry officials, including Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Simantov.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, Litzman's office said on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, Litzman, 71, and his wife are feeling well, receiving proper care and will remain in isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions.