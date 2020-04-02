8,000 COVID-19 tests performed across Israel

Alongside the ongoing tests in the homes, more than 5,000 people have arrived at Magen David Adom and Ministry of Health "Drive Thrus."

Approximately 8,000 samples of the coronavirus were performed on Wednesday by MDA teams all over the country. Alongside the ongoing tests in the homes, more than 5,000 people have arrived at Magen David Adom and Ministry of Health "Drive Thru" complexes.

Approximately 1,200 people were sampled in Tel Aviv, in Jerusalem about 880, in Haifa about 1,100, and in Be’er Sheva, samples from about 650 were taken.

Today, Thursday, alongside the permanent complexes in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, the mobile "Drive Thru" complexes will continue operating in Bnei Brak, Modi'in and Rahat. Other mobile complexes of Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health will also reach Ashkelon, Tira, Kafr Qasim and eastern Jerusalem tomorrow.

MDA emphasizes that anyone who has symptoms and is able to get in a private vehicle to be tested at the "Drive Thru" complex is asked to call 101 Hotline, get approval, and do so. To enable MDA teams to reach the homes of subjects unable to reach the complex as quickly as possible. .

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "The number of samples we carry out across the country continues to increase, with more and more citizens sampling at Magen David Adom's" Drive Thru "complexes. The complexes allow for the continued increase in the number of tests performed in Israel, and I urge all those who have symptoms during the isolation to contact 101 Hotline 101, and make an appointment to take a sample at a compound near their home. MDA EMTs and paramedics also continue to take samples in the homes of people who are unable to reach the "Drive Thru" complexes on their own.