Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Simantov enters isolation in dedicated facility

'We prepared for such possibility and were ready accordingly; I'll continue to work with my digital management team,' noted Bar Simantov.

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Simantov will enter isolation following the announcement that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was diagnosed as having contracted coronavirus. Bar Simantov will continue to manage the effort from an isolation facility at Sheba Hospital.

The Health Ministry said that Bar Simantov will be kept in isolation in a dedicated facility that includes a suitable office and media hookup.

Bar Simantov noted, "We prepare for such a possibility and were ready accordingly. I'll continue to run the incident with my management team through digital means. Continuity of control over the incident will continue."

He said, "The need to enter isolation can happen to all of us and we must obey the instructions. From here I continue to call on the citizens of Israel to obey Health Ministry guidelines."

Last night it was reported that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife Chava were diagnosed with coronavirus. 71-year-old Litzman and his wife feel well and will be in isolation and under supervision in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.