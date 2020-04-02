

'Jewish teachers face discrimination during coronavirus quarantine' Congressional candidate Cindy Grosz calls on NY Governor Cuomo to "not force Jewish teachers to work on first and last days of Passover."

Arutz Sheva Cindy Grosz Cindy Grosz, Republican candidate for Congress, called on Governor Cuomo to end what she said was "discrimination against Jewish teachers, and not force them to work on the first and last religious days of Passover."



“Because of the way the holiday works out this year, by starting on a Wednesday night and ending on a Wednesday night, and going right into Shabbos, most of the night and days this year are religious and Jews are prohibited from using electronics and working,” explained Grosz.



Teachers have been required to teach classes via electronic devices and take attendance, assign tasks and have constant communication with students and parents.



According to Grosz, when Governor Cuomo made the announcement that all teachers have to work on the days of April 8-15, he didn’t give options to teachers observing the holidays.



"In the past, Jewish staff had options of taking off and using days from their 'bank' or taking unpaid religious observance days," she said.



"An exemption has already been made for Good Friday. I am calling on Governor Cuomo to end discrimination against Jewish teachers and not force them to work on the first and last religious days of Passover,” Grosz concluded.





