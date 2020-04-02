Progress in coalition talks

Night negotiation meeting continues until 2am, talks expected to resume this morning. However, unclear when new government can be sworn in.

Some progress was made last night in the coalition negotiations between Likud and Blue and White, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the negotiation meeting that started last night continued until 2:00 am, with the parties' positions getting closer. Negotiations are expected to resume this morning.

However, even if an agreement is reached between the parties today or tomorrow, it is doubtful whether the new government's inauguration at the Knesset plenary will be possible, in view of the infection of Health Minister Yaakov Litzman with the coronavirus.

Minister Litzman and his wife were diagnosed last night as infected with the virus and in accordance with the guidelines are in isolation and under supervision.

However, according to estimates, a large number of senior officials who have come into contact with the Minister in the past two weeks, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, who just left isolation last night, will be forced to enter isolation starting this morning.