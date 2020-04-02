29th fatality from coronavirus in Israel

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has risen to 29: A 78-year-old Corona patient who was hospitalized about a week ago at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon passed away on Thursday morning.

Barzilai Hospital said: "The patient was admitted on March 24 into the special department for coronavirus patients and his condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was placed on artificial respiration. Last night his condition greatly worsened and despite treatment with all means the patient passed away. It should be noted that the patient suffered from underlying conditions."

Earlier Thursday morning, it was reported that a 95-year-old man died at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. In addition, a 77-year-old nursing patient with underlying conditions died Wednesday night at Ha'emek Medical Center after suffering from the coronavirus.

The news came after a string of coronavirus-related deaths in Israel was reported on Wednesday. A 72 year old man who was brought Tuesday night to Shaare Zedek Medical Center by MDA in very serious condition passed away Wednesday morning.

A 66-year-old man who suffered from serious underlying conditions passed away at Wolfson Hospital in Holon. He had been hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and connected to artificial respiration.

It was also reported that a 66-year-old woman who suffered from many underlying conditions passed away Wednesday at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Before that, it was reported that 74-year-old man who suffered from coronavirus and a number of underlying conditions passed away Wednesday afternoon at Wolfson Hospital in Holon. Shortly before, Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem said that a 69-year-old patient with severe and complex underlying conditions had died in the hospital's Corona Ward.