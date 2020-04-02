US: At least 917 new deaths from coronavirus, highest single-day total

At least 917 new coronavirus deaths reported in the US, the most reported deaths in a day since the start of the outbreak.

At least 917 new coronavirus deaths were reported in the US on Wednesday, CNN reported.

That number marks the most reported deaths in the United States in a single day since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time of the report, there have been a total of 4,745 deaths reported in the US since the outbreak.

The high death toll comes a day after President Donald Trump urged Americans to prepare for tough times as the coronavirus pandemic stretches to every corner of the United States.

"We're going to go through a very tough two weeks, and then hopefully as the experts are predicting... you're going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Earlier in the week, Trump announced he had decided to extend social distancing guidelines to the end of April.

The US last week officially became the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.