Florida Governor issues stay-at-home order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to sign executive order requiring residents to limit their movement outside of their homes starting Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order requiring the state's residents to limit their movement outside of their homes in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Hill reported.

"I'm going to be doing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements and all personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities," DeSantis said at a press briefing.

The order will take effect Thursday and will remain in place for 30 days.

DeSantis had opened the door to the move on Tuesday, saying a White House recommendation to invoke a state-wide order would “carry a lot of weight."

“I’m in contact with them, and, basically, I’ve said, ‘Are you guys recommending this?’” he said, referring to the White House’s COVID-19 task force. “The task force has not recommended that to me. Obviously, if they do, that is something that would carry a lot of weight with me.”

DeSantis had faced mounting pressure to issue such a directive, as at least 30 other states have issued stay-at-home orders.

Experts have warned in recent days that the US could see more deaths from the coronavirus unless states like Florida take tougher actions to help curb the spread of the virus.

DeSantis issued a "safer-at-home" order on Monday for Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties through the middle of May and had filed a major disaster declaration in Florida on Tuesday.

Last week, he announced a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine on any travelers entering from Louisiana, which has seen an exploding number of coronavirus cases, in addition to a mandatory two-week quarantine for those traveling from the greater New York City area.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases in Florida, with the epicenter of the outbreak in South Florida.