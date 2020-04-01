Jerusalem the leader in number of coronavirus cases

1,530 cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak combined.

Jerusalem is the leading city with 807 cases of coronavirus, followed by Bnei Brak with 723 and Tel Aviv is in third place with 301 cases, according to numbers published by Kan 11 News on Wednesday.

They are followed by Rishon Lezion with 119 cases, Petah Tikva - 111, Ashdod - 99, Netanya - 95, Be'er Sheva - 92, Beit Shemesh - 92, and Ramat Gan with 91.

Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut has 84 cases, Holon - 83, Bat Yam - 81, Haifa - 81, Elad - 79, Migdal Haemek - 74, Ra'anana - 67, Rehovot - 61, Modi'in Illit - 61, Herzliya - 59, Efrat - 58, Or Yehuda -56 and Yehud- Monosson - 55.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel had risen to 6,092.

95 of the patients are in serious condition and 81 of them are on a respirator and are anesthetized.

3,129 of the patients are in home isolation another 700 are hospitalized in hotels.

241 patients who were hospitalized due to the coronavirus have recovered and returned to their homes.