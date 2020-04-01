Terror widow dies of coronavirus

Fanny Aharfi, a resident of Lod, died Wednesday evening at Sheba Hospital in Tel Samaria after contracting the coronavirus. She was 66.

Fanny lost her husband Maurice 17 years ago after he was murdered in a double terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the old Tel Aviv Central Bus Station and at Neve Sha'anan street.

More than a hundred people were wounded, and 23 people were killed as a result of the double attack, including Maurice who was 60 at the time of his death. He was brought to rest in the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo eulogized Fanny as "a righteous woman, an exemplary mother who gave endlessly."

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel rose to 26 after a 72 year old man who was brought last night to Shaare Zedek Medical Center by MDA in very serious condition passed away this morning.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 6,092, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening, an increase of about 800 in one day. 95 patients are in serious condition,