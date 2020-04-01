A second prime minister's residence?

Coalition deal reportedly includes provisions granting both Netanyahu and Gantz same status in several areas such as personal security.

According to the draft agreement between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and the unity government, another residence, called 'Balfour 2,' will be built to house the coalition partner who is not serving as prime minister at the time under a rotation agreement, according to Channel 13.

Under the understandings, Netanyahu and Gantz will receive the same status throughout the unity government's term in terms of bureau, consultants and security procedures.

According to sources close to Gantz, during his term as deputy prime minister, he intends to give up his stay in the new residence.

Likud said in response, "This is fake news. The Likud is not asking for another residence for the prime minister or his replacement."

Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White on the formation of a unity government resumed Wednesday and are expected to continue well into the night.

Earlier, the Blue and White Party threatened to advance legislation that would prevent an MK who is under indictment from forming a government in response to the stalling of coalition negotiations.