23rd fatality: 74-year-old man with coronavirus passes away

74-year-old man suffering from underlying conditions passes away at Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

A 74-year-old man who suffered from coronavirus and a number of underlying conditions passed away Wednesday afternoon at Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

As such, the number of fatalities in Israel related to coronavirus infection has risen to 23.

Shortly before, Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem said that a 69-year-old patient with severe and complex underlying conditions had died in the hospital's Corona Ward.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that at Soroka Hospital, a 98-year-old coronavirus patient died last night with complex and severe underlying illnesses.

On Monday, four people died of coronavirus in Israel: a 90-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, 50-year-old Pazit Babian of Rishon Lezion, and 49-year-old Tamar Peretz-Levi of Lod.