Which pre-existing conditions did the coronavirus patients suffer from?

Those who died of COVID-19 suffered from a list of underlying illnesses. 'Group most at risk is still those who suffer breathing issues.'

Following the deaths of two middle-aged women, Israel Hayom began investigating which underlying illnesses are most common among those who die of coronavirus.

Often, "underlying illnesses" are mild and do not affect a person's daily life. Approximately one-third of those aged 40 and above suffer some kind of chronic illness, such as diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure.

So far, all 21 of those who died had some kind of underlying condition, ranging from diabetes to cancer and autoimmune illnesses.

Information regarding 18 of the 21 who died showed that eight of the 18 suffered from diabetes, eight suffered from high blood pressure, and seven suffered from cardiovascular issues (such as heart failure or peripheral arterial occlusive disease).

Five of the patients suffered dementia, had had a stroke, or had impaired cognitive functioning, and four suffered from lung disease. Other underlying illnesses included liver disease, autoimmune disease, and cancer - all of them in a single patient.

Two of the eighteen who died suffered from five underlying illnesses each, including a neurological issue, and one of the patients suffered from four underlying conditions. Two more patients suffered from three issues each, eight patients suffered from two of the diseases, and five patients suffered only from one underlying condition each.

Professor Mordehai Ravid, Medical Director at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, said: "The largest group at risk of dying from coroanvirus is the group of people with breathing issues, such as chronic lung disease or asthma."