'We'll only join a coalition if it preserves what's important to us'

MK Hili Tropper says Blue and White won't join a unity government at any price, but Israel needs emergency government, not new elections.

MK Hili Tropper (Blue and White) on Wednesday spoke with 103 FM Radio about the ongoing coalition negotiations.

"We will only join [a coalition] if we can preserve the things which are important to us," he said. "It's true that there are arguments and difficulties, but I very much believe that at the end of the day, it will happen, because that's what's good for Israel."

Regarding Blue and White's split from Yesh Atid and Telem last week, Tropper said: "Why did [MK] Benny Gantz want to be Knesset Speaker? Only in order to facilitate negotiations. He didn't decide, at that second, that we were definitely joining a government."

"From our perspective, at this stage it would be proper for all of Blue and White to handle the negotiations together, I think that's what would be good for everyone.

"We think that if it is either fourth elections or a nationalist emergency government, only a nationalist unity government is what Israel needs right now."