Yerushalmi faction funeral for wife of leader attended by only ten people

Rebbetzin Aliza Friedman a”h, the wife of Rabbi Tzvi Friedman, one of the leaders of the Eitz Yerushalmi Faction, passed away and was buried on Wednesday morning in the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.

Police representatives contacted leaders of the Yerushalmi (Jerusalem) Faction beforehand, hoping to come to an understanding that would prevent a large crowd from attending the funeral, and it was agreed that the funeral would leave the home of the deceased in Bnei Brak and travel to the cemetery accompanied by just ten people.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, police arrested six suspects belonging to the Yerushalmi Faction after they were found praying together in a synagogue in the town of Modi’in Illit, in contravention of the new laws that forbid public prayer, even in open spaces. The six refused to disperse when ordered to do so by police, refused to identify themselves, and even confronted the police officers.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Bnei Brak, Avraham Rubinstein, responded to calls from certain officials to put the entire city under lockdown. “We can’t build a new prison,” he said. “It’s simply not realistic.” He added that “attempting such a move would be counterproductive, because people simply won’t comply, and in any case, it won’t solve the problems of either infection or illness.”

Earlier this week, Rubinstein appointed (Reserve) General Roni Numa to oversee the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis, and a few days ago, a new drive-in testing center was opened in Bnei Brak, enabling Magen David Adom officials to test large numbers of people for coronavirus infection.