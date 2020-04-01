5,591 coronavirus cases in Israel

Number of coronavirus cases rises to 5,591, 97 in serious condition.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose Wednesday morning to 5,591, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Seventy-six of the 97 of the patients in serious condition are unconscious and on ventilators. Another 118 coronavirus patients are in moderate condition, and 226 have made a full recovery.

Twenty-one people have died.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the Health Ministry has ordered hundreds of doses of experimental medications intended to treat respiratory infections and malaria. New research has shown that using these medications may be effective in treating coronavirus and preventing further contagion.

The treatments are already being used for patients in intensive care units, and if proven effective they may be offered to all of Israel's seriously ill coronavirus patients.