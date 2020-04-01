IDF Chief of Staff: Follow the rules

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who went into isolation on Tuesday after it emerged that he had come in contact with an officer who contracted coronavirus, posted a video from isolation in which he calls on IDF soldiers to abide by the guidelines.

"I met with an officer who turned out to have coronavirus. I feel fine, but the rules have to be followed," the Chief of Staff said.

Kochavi added, "This is a good opportunity to emphasize: Obey the rules. Most units do it well, but not all. In places where they do not - the procedures must be tightened. It's dangerous. It's dangerous to your health and it's dangerous to the fitness of the units."

The Chief of Staff noted the IDF's activities in dealing with the crisis and said, "The IDF is initiating, the IDF is innovating and the IDF is bringing solutions. That’s the IDF. I'm very proud of you."

Kochavi noted that he will continue, from his isolation, to command and oversee the activities at all sectors and all the efforts the IDF is making to assist in the national effort to fight the coronavirus.

"Wherever these efforts can be expanded - we will expand them. From here, I will continue to give you orders and instructions,” he said.