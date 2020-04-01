PA: No new cases of coronavirus for second straight day

PA cabinet spokesman says no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last day.

Ibrahim Milhem, the official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, said Tuesday that no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last day.

All 522 tests performed in Ramallah and Bethlehem over the past 24 hours came back negative, he added. This marks the second consecutive day in which no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in PA-controlled territories.

Milhem noted that all residents who returned from Jordan underwent testing and would be delayed at the border crossing until their results came back. In any case, everyone has been ordered to stay in home isolation for 14 days.

On Sunday, two new cases of coronavirus were discovered in Hebron, bringing the total in the PA at the time to 108.

According to Kan 11 News, as a result of the two cases in Hebron the PA had decided to impose a closure on the city as of Monday. During the closure, all access routes to the city will be blocked and no one will be permitted to enter or exit.

In recent days there have been concerns over a potential rapid spread of the virus in the PA. Last week, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh met with PA security chiefs and health ministers to deliberate on additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.