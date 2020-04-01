CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

Brother of New York Governor diagnosed with COVID-19, will continue to host daily CNN show from his home.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to CNN, Cuomo is feeling well, and will continue to anchor his daily program "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath," he wrote. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo was most recently at CNN's offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he is "quarantined in my basement" and will "do my shows from here."

"We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he wrote on Twitter.

Governor Cuomo spoke about his brother's positive test result at New York state's daily briefing on Tuesday.

"This virus is the great equalizer," he said. "My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning."

The governor called Chris "my best friend" and added a little bit of the good-natured ribbing they're known for: "He's young; in good shape; strong -— not as strong as he thinks, but — he'll be fine."

Cuomo is the third case of coronavirus involving CNN's workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is expecting the city to see a huge number of coronavirus cases next week, WABC Radio reported.

The mayor made the comments during a media briefing at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The US Open site will become a 350-bed medical facility.

De Blasio announced that the positive coronavirus cases in the five boroughs increased by 2,813 overnight to 40,900. The death toll in the city also climbed to 932.

“Next week we expect a huge number of cases,” the mayor said. “None of us knows for sure, is the worst week going to be in 1 week, 2 weeks, 3 weeks, 4 weeks, 5 weeks, we don’t know when it’s going to peak. We know April is going to be tough and I’m trying to gird people for the possibility that it will continue into May.”