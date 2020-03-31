Syria claims Israel attacked near Homs

Syrian media claims Israeli aircraft attacked near city of Homs from Lebanese territory.

Syrian media reported on Tuesday evening about an attack allegedly carried out by Israeli aircraft on Syrian territory.

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, Israel Air Force fighter jets fired missiles from Lebanese skies towards an area near the city of Homs in western Syria.

The report said that Syria’s air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets" over the Homs sky.

At the beginning of March, Syria’s official news agency claimed that Israel had carried out strikes in both Homs and Quneitra.

Israel did not comment on those reports.

In February, an air strike attributed to Israel targeted several sites at the Damascus Airport, including buildings designed to store ammunition and air-to-ground missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Britain and relies on activists on the ground in Syria, said the air strike killed seven fighters.