'Stop hoping things will be back to normal'

Tamar Yonah wonders whether, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. we all really want to return to reality as it was a few weeks ago.

"Really, when you think about it, is so great about returning to 'normal'? Crime, terrorism, depravity, homelessness, high housing costs, a political cesspool, and the lack of the Holy Temple," she said.

According to her, if we come out of this coronavirus outbreak and painful quarantine we have to endure, only to go back to a "normal" messed up world, then what did we suffer for? Why did G-d let this happen, and why do we learn anything from it?

So, how might the workplace change after the virus subsides?