Israel coronavirus death toll rises to 19

70-year-old man suffering from background illness dies after contracting coronavirus, bringing total number of deaths to 19.

A 70-year-old man who contracted the coronavirus while suffering from background illness died today following complications from the disease.

As a result, the number of people dead as a result of coronavirus infection in Israel rises to nineteen.

Last night Pazit Babian, 50, died at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. Pazit, from Rishon Lezion, suffered background illness and was hospitalized in an intensive care unit for ten days until her condition deteriorated and doctors were forced to determine her death.

Babian worked in the International Bank's payment department. She is survived by a husband and three daughters, 20-year-old twins and a 14-year-old girl.

At noon, an elderly woman in her 90s was reported dead at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot after contracting coronavirus. The hospital said the elderly woman suffered from background illness.