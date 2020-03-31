In recent weeks, Hatzala Beit Shemesh has started to run out of key equipment needed to continue saving lives...

We are in the midst of the coronavirus. That means that emergency medical services in Ramat Beit Shemesh are overwhelmed.

Hatzala Beit Shemesh is helping by not getting involved. That’s right. We’re not getting involved in Coronavirus response. What we are doing is lessening the stress on EMS by covering other emergencies. That means that we are still responding to help people who are hurt, sick, in labor, and reuniting missing people with their loved ones when they get lost.

Our mental health team has been asked by the City of Beit Shemesh to be available when people, struggling to cope with the coronavirus situation, need someone to talk with, to give caring support.

We will continue to be here for the Ramat Beit Shemesh community even after coronavirus is long gone.

We must still be prepared to protect our volunteers, and our patients. The cost of personal safety equipment, which must be worn on every call, has skyrocketed. Medical supplies have been depleted, and must be purchased. Items that were once easy to find, have to be searched for, taking office personnel away from other important tasks.

We don’t rely on grants, government funding or any other funding source other than our amazing donors. But if there was ever a time your help is needed, it’s now.

Every donation helps, and, together, we can help continue to save lives now, during the coronavirus crisis, and well after.

Click the link below to make a donation to Hatzala Beit Shemesh today!.

All donations are US tax deductible.

https://www.hatzbs.org/donate-to-hatzala-beit-shemesh