Residents: We're incarcerated at home for no reason

Residents in the center of the country say Health Ministry told them they were in contact with coronavirus patient while they were home.

How reliable is the 'coronavirus tracking system' used by the Shin Bet to track the movement of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus?

Residents in several neighborhoods in the center of the country received notifications from the Health Ministry about being in the vicinity of a coronavirus patient.

However, they said, according to the times indicated in the messages, it was not possible at that time that they were near any infected patients, as they were home at the time.

One resident told a neighborhood Whattsap group, "I received a message that on Sunday March 22 between 9 and 10 PM, I was in contact with a verified corona patient so I had to go into isolation. At those hours I was certainly at home in front of the computer, so it's almost certainly a mistake. But there's no one to speak to in the Health Ministry."

Another resident wrote, "I was in isolation last night, too. The Health Ministry does not specify where I was staying near a verified patient so it is difficult for me to dismiss the claim. I probably stayed at home at the time they are claiming I was near it."

A third resident said: "I was notified today too. And at the time they are claiming I was close to a patient, I was certainly at home and working (phones, emails, conference call, etc.). When I called, I was told there was nothing to do and I must be in isolation too."

The residents claim all their attempts to get a response in order to clarify the matter have ended with the Health Ministry warning them that if they leave their homes they will be in violation of the law.

They say they now fear that any departure from the home could lead to an investigation into them for breach of quarantine. The situation does not allow them to prepare for Passover by buying kosher-for-Passover food.

The Health Ministry has not responded to a request for comment.