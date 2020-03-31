Sheldon Adelson donates 2 million face masks to hospitals, first responders in NY, Nevada

Jewish billionaire donates millions of face masks for hospitals and first responders dealing with coronavirus in New York and Nevada.

Billionaire casino magnate and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson has donated about 2 million face masks to hospitals and first responders in New York and Nevada.

The Jewish Insider website first reported the donation, citing an unnamed source close to Adelson.

The masks were made in China and paid for by Adelson.

Some 250,000 of the masks will go to the Trump administration’s program to assist health workers.

Adelson is a supporter of President Donald Trump and a mega-donor to the Republican Party and candidates. His wife, Miriam, is a medical doctor.