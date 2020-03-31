Close relatives of Amir Peretz die from coronavirus

Ari Peretz, a well-known businessman in Morocco, and his mother Simon, both died after contracting the coronavirus, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The two are relatives of Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz, who was updated on their situation and tried to help them. However, after they were hospitalized their conditions deterioated and they passed away over the weekend.

MK Peretz eulogized Ari: "In the Jewish community they spoke of his contributions and the assistance he gave to disadvantaged populations - Jews and Arabs."

Most of the family no longer live in Morocco, and only Ari's brother, Yaakov, remains in the country to attend the funeral of his mother and brother, as well as to care for his father.

"The plague-driven remoteness prevents other family members living in Paris from coming to Morocco and caring for family members and only Yaakov remains there and he has to sit shiva for his mother and brother and at the same time take care of his father," MK Peretz said.