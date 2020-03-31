IDF Chief of Staff enters quarantine

General Aviv Kochavi enters self-quarantine after meeting commander who tested positive for coronavirus.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has entered self-quarantine after meeting an individual who contracted the coronavirus, the IDF announced Tuesday afternoon.

Kochavi, held a hearing with commanders of the Home Front Command ten days ago, on March 22. One of the commanders at the meeting later tested positive for the coronavirus.

In light of this, Kochavi and two senior IDF commanders have entered preventative quarantine.

The chief of staff feels good, does not display any symptoms, and will be tested for the virus shortly.