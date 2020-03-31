'Fly Home' program launched for Poles stranded abroad during outbreak

Polish program is helping Poles stranded abroad return home, while helping other nationals as well.

The Polish MFA and LOT Polish Airlines launched the "Fly Home" program for Poles who became stranded abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of those stranded have been waiting since March 14 to fly home.

"Up until today over 41k Poles, 700 European Union citizens and hundreds of citizens of other countries came back home thanks to the program," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

The flights are ongoing: On Tuesday night, one plane will leave Warsaw to Seoul with 250 South Korean citizens. On Thursday, it will return to Warsaw carrying Polish tourists.

Israel has launched several similar initiatives, sending flights to bring Israelis stranded in Colombia, Peru, Italy, and other places home.