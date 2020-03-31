Elderly woman dies of coronavirus

A 90-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon of coronavirus, becoming Israel's eighteenth fatality.

The woman, who had been hospitalized at Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center, suffered from several underlying conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that two women had died of coronavirus Monday night in central Israel. One of the women, in her fifties, died after ten days of dedicated care at Sheba Medical Center.

The other, named as 49-year-old Tamar Peretz-Levi, died at the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh). She had suffered from underlying conditions, but according to the hospital, none of the conditions were significant.

Peretz-Levi, the youngest Israeli to die of coronavirus, was widowed when her four-year-old twins were infants. The twins will be taken care of by a family member.