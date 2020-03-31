Tamar Peretz-Levi identified as coronavirus victim

Tamar Peretz-Levi has been identified as the 49-year-old woman who died Monday night of coronavirus.

Peretz-Levi, a resident of Lod, is Israel's youngest coronavirus fatality.

She is survived by four-year-old twins. Her husband, Shimon, died of cardiac arrest after the twins were born.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo mourned Peretz-Levi, saying, "We are accompanying the family in this tragic and complicated case, where most of the family members are quarantined."

"Tamar was a heroic woman, an engineer in Elta Systems, which works in the air industry, and fought for many years to create a family and bring the twins into this world. Within a few days after she was hospitalized, her condition deteriorated. May her soul be bound up in the bond of life."