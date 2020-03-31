Death toll in US from coronavirus passes 3,000

US records 3,008 deaths from coronavirus and a total of 163,429 cases so far.

The death toll in the US from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The United States has recorded 3,008 deaths, according to the tally. 163,429 cases have been confirmed in the US, the highest national number ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

Last Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040, the highest number in the world.

A day earlier, the US officially became the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the White House will keep its current guidelines for social distancing in place through the end of April to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump urged Americans to follow the guidelines issued by his administration roughly two weeks ago urging them to avoid restaurants and bars, cancel non-essential travel and keep in-person gatherings to 10 people or less.

The President initially expressed optimism that the country could be “opened up” by Easter Sunday, April 12 but changed his position as the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the virus climbed rapidly.