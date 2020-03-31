PA reports no new cases of coronavirus

PA spokesman says no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in PA-assigned areas over the past 24 hours.

Ghassan Nimer, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) “interior ministry”, reported on Monday that in the past 24 hours there were no new cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority.

On Sunday, PA officials accused "IDF soldiers and settlers of deliberately distributing the coronavirus in the Palestinian territories."

Nimer said that 200 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, 100 of them in Hebron, and all of them came back negative.

A total of more than 6,000 coronavirus tests have been performed and all those who tested positive were ordered to remain in isolation for two weeks.

On Sunday, two new cases of coronavirus were discovered in Hebron, bringing the total to 108.

According to Kan 11 News, as a result of the two cases in Hebron the PA had decided to impose a closure on the city as of Monday. During the closure, all access routes to the city will be blocked and no one will be permitted to enter or exit.

In recent days there have been concerns over a potential rapid spread of the virus in the PA. Last week, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh met with PA security chiefs and health ministers to deliberate on additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shtayyeh instructed his security chiefs to tighten inspections at border crossings and crossings between PA districts and cities.

In addition, PA security forces were instructed to tighten quarantine directives in the village of Biddu and nearby villages following the infection of residents and death of an elderly woman.