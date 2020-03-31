US renews restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program

State Department: As President Trump said earlier this year, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

The United States on Tuesday announced that it would be renewing four restrictions that were imposed Iran’s nuclear program for an additional 60 days.

“Iran’s continued expansion of nuclear activities is unacceptable. The regime’s nuclear extortion is among the greatest threats to international peace and security,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“As President Trump said earlier this year, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. We will continue to use the full range of our diplomatic and economic tools to constrain Iran’s destabilizing proliferation activities. We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran’s nuclear program and can adjust these restrictions at any time,” she added.

Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers in May of 2018. Since then, his administration has reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic that were frozen as part of the pact.

In response, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

In December, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Asghar Zarean, said his country would unveil a new generation of domestically made uranium enrichment centrifuges.

Last week, a source at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the country has designed and produced a new generation of centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant.